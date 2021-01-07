Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,275,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

