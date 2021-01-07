Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $266.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.91. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $353.55.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alexander’s by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.