Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

