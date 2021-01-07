Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Allakos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Allakos by 182.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

