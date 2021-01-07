Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €224.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €210.92 ($248.14).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €206.80 ($243.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €181.66. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

