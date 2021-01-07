AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This is a boost from AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 161,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Get AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund alerts:

About AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.