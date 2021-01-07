Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.97 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

