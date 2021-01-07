Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of ALLY opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

