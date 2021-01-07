Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.