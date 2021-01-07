Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Raised to $16.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALTG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,927. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

