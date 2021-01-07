Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 316,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 153,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alta Equipment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

