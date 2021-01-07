Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $110.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of AYX opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.75, a P/E/G ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $184,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,276,542 shares of company stock valued at $261,183,783. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after buying an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

