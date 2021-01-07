Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATUS. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

