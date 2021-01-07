Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

