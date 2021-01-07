Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Increased to $52.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $47.50 to $52.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

