Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $115.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $100.05 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 8976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $63,135,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

