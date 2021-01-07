AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

AMCX stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AMC Networks by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 285,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

