AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.56. 1,553,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,316,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,256,268 shares of company stock worth $14,595,938 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

