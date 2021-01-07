AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.56. 1,553,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,316,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.
In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,256,268 shares of company stock worth $14,595,938 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.
