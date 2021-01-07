Amcor’s (AMCR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after buying an additional 117,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 254.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.