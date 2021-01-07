Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 77,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $3,424,015.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,798,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

