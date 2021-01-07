American National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 704,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,997,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23.

