American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 1,807,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,676,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AREC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

