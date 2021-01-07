American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 187,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 142,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $521.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 210,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,756 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American Vanguard by 26.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

