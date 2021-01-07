American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.