Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,043% compared to the typical volume of 221 call options.
Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
