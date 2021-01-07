Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,043% compared to the typical volume of 221 call options.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.