Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.13. 856,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 617,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.