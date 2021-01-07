Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 2,804,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,016,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Specifically, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and have sold 446,710 shares valued at $8,512,721. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.