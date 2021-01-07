AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Hits $7.15 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $272,588.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

