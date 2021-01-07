Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,272. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.83 million, a PE ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

