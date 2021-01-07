Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $228.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

