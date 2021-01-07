Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.53 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.51 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $31.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. 4,363,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,642. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

