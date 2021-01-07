Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $274.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $306.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $224.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.06. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $227.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

In other news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,351,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

