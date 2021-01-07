Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kellogg stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 966,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.