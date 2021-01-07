Analysts Expect Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) will report sales of $2.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 million. Antibe Therapeutics reported sales of $1.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $7.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.55 million to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antibe Therapeutics.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,710. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.