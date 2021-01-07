Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $124,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $78,112,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $56,458,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $43,508,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.82 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.