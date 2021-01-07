Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $124,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $78,112,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $56,458,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $43,508,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.82 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
