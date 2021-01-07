Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $87.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.75 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $346.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $351.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.93 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $335.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Insiders purchased 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.