Analysts Issue Forecasts for KAZ Minerals PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.