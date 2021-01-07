Analysts Offer Predictions for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year.

Get Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PLC opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.41 million and a PE ratio of 63.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.06.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.57 million.

In other Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds bought 4,525 shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.