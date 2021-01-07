Analysts Offer Predictions for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a P/E ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

