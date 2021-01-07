Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.04 for the year.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,244 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

