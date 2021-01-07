Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2021 – Delcath Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

1/4/2021 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2021 – Delcath Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

