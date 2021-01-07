Analysts Set Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT at $5.33

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 122,792 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHR opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.12.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

