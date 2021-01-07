Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target at $34.00

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCPT. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.