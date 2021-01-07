Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $26.90

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDYN opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.