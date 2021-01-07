Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $299.69

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.35. 1,032,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.17. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

