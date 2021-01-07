Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $4.08

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:NYMT remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

