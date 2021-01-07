Analysts Set Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Target Price at €13.43

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.43 ($15.79).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of EPA:ORA traded down €0.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching €9.92 ($11.67). 7,803,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.92. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

