Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Price Target at SEK 188.30

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 188.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOLV.B shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Volvo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.