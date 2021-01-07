Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) PT at $198.40

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Watsco by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $236.07 on Friday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

