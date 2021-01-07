Analyzing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 16.38% 7.87% 0.76% Jeffersonville Bancorp 21.80% 6.56% 0.85%

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. KeyCorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KeyCorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 11 5 0 2.11 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.34, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.69 billion 2.30 $1.72 billion $1.80 10.09 Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 3.20 $6.51 million N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services, as well as purchases retail auto sales contracts through a network of auto dealership. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 1,098 retail banking branches and 1,420 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of April 14, 2020, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

